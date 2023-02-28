Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

