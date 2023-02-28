Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cinemark (CNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2023 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

2/13/2023 – Cinemark had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/25/2023 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2023 – Cinemark had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Cinemark had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE CNK opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Cinemark Holdings Inc alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 61.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.