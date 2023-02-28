Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,261 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

