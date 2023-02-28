Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wharf Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WARFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. 209,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,450. Wharf has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.