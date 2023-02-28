Whirlpool Co. (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

