Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.5 %

WVVI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

