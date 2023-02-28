Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.10), with a volume of 162542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Wilmington Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.74 million, a P/E ratio of 908.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Wilmington Cuts Dividend
Wilmington Company Profile
Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.
See Also
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.