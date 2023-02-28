Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.10), with a volume of 162542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.05).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Wilmington in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Wilmington Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 326.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.74 million, a P/E ratio of 908.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

Wilmington Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,162.16%.

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

