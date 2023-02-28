Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Holdings Lifted by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. 129,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.