Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in February

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.83. 13,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.91. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $118.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($134.04) to €129.00 ($137.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($120.21) to €108.00 ($114.89) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($138.30) to €124.00 ($131.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

