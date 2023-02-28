Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long Purchases 10,000 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) Director Nicholas T. Long bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $161,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.1 %

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 82,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CL King cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

