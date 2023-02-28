Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $600,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at $161,644,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.