Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity at Workhorse Group

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

