Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Workhorse Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82.
Insider Activity at Workhorse Group
In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,798.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Further Reading
