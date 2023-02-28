WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.47 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.4657 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.91.

WPP has a payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WPP to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NYSE WPP opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WPP by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WPP by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 114,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WPP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.60) to GBX 1,260 ($15.20) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

