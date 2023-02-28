Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.56 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $12.56 billion and $60,224.99 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001546 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,664,283,307 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,520,414,310.289 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3627427 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $49,567.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

