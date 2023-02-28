X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 1%

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 343,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 336,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 505,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.