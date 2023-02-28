XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XP Power Stock Down 10.0 %

XP Power stock opened at GBX 2,203.91 ($26.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,345.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,058.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. XP Power has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,330 ($52.25). The firm has a market cap of £434.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,828.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of XP Power to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($29.32) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

