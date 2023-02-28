Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

