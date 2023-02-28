Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPERGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Xperi has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

