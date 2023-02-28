YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $65.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,350,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of YETI by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after acquiring an additional 803,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 669,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.