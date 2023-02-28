Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.60.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Youdao Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of Youdao stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Youdao has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $987.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.21.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
