YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.64. 1,081,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,838,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

