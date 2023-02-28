YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.64. 1,081,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,838,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.
YPF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
