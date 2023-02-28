Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock remained flat at $7.48 on Tuesday. 14,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.63.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
