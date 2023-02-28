Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the January 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock remained flat at $7.48 on Tuesday. 14,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

