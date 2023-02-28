Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 98,195 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.29% of Yum! Brands worth $85,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

