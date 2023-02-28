ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.63 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $402,712.76 and $18.63 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00188253 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00072772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

