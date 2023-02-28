ZEDXION Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $289,691.47 (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004200 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and $289,691.47 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

