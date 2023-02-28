Zilliqa Achieves Market Capitalization of $511.58 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $511.58 million and approximately $36.87 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,232,367,984 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.
