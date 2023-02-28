Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.11-$4.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.18 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,642,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.68.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after buying an additional 92,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.