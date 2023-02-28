Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.79.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

