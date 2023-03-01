10,562 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Acquired by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 4,652,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

