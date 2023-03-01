153,879 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.21% of OraSure Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 102,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.78.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

