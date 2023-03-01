19,959 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,820. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,121. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

