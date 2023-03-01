2,638 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,838,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.84.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

