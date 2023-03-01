42,486 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.71. 2,320,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,321. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.24 and a 200 day moving average of $360.42. The company has a market capitalization of $270.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

