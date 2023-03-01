4,425 Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. On average, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

