55,000 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. First Horizon comprises 0.7% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after buying an additional 2,861,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,901,000 after purchasing an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 32.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 48,115,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

