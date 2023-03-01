822,460 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,000. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,421,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,861,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

