8,666 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. 424,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,704. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

