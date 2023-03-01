AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.29%. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

AAON Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $94.40.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

