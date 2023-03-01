ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $1,255.50 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00219494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003453 USD and is down -46.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $6,698.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

