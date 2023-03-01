Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 1,508,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,653. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

