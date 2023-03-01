ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 833,651 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 932,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

