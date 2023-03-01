ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

ACAD traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 652,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

