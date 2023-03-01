ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.09. 1,001,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,519. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.