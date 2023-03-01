Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRO remained flat at $10.09 during trading on Tuesday. 363,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

