AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 244,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,958. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at $275,999,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,799,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,999,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

