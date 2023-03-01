ADT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,892. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.50 and a beta of 1.75. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at ADT

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

