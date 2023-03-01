Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at Citigroup

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $159.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.11.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average is $162.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.93 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $86,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 467,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 380,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.