Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) rose 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.74. Approximately 515,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 364,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.73.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Trading Up 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.70 million, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

About Aecon Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.