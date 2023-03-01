AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. AES updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52.

Get AES alerts:

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on AES in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AES by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 873,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 631,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.