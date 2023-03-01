AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. AES updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.
AES stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. 530,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.86%.
In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after buying an additional 873,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 756,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after buying an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.
