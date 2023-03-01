Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $73,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,172 shares of company stock worth $6,681,760.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

